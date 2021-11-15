Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,496 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,326% compared to the average daily volume of 46 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VREX traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $25.66. 795,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,840. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

