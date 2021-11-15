Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,900 shares, an increase of 85,913.8% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SWYDF remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 807,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,182. Stornoway Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corp. is a diamond exploration and development company. It engages in diamond mining, acquisition and exploration of diamond properties. The firm also holds interest in Renard Diamond, Qilalugaq, Timiskaming, Aviat, Hammer,Grassroots and Pikoo projects. The company was founded by Donald Bruce McLeod, Eira Margaret Thomas, and Catherine E.

