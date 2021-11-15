Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,900 shares, an increase of 85,913.8% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SWYDF remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 807,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,182. Stornoway Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Stornoway Diamond Company Profile
Featured Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.