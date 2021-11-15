Stratos Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 20% against the dollar. Stratos has a total market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $788,089.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,889 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

