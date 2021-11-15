Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

SUMO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,209. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

