Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$70.64, with a volume of 226482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The firm has a market cap of C$41.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.