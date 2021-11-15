SUN (old) (SUN) Market Cap Reaches $152,457.26

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070600 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

