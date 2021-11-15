SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $385.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.80 million. SunPower posted sales of $341.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SunPower by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $31.12. 61,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.