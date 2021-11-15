SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SunPower stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. SunPower has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

