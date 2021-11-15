SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.85.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
SunPower stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. SunPower has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
