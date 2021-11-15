Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.