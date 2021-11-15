sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.99 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $124.65 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00219638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 124,805,462 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

