Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $245.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.85.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

