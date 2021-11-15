Susquehanna Cuts Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $13.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $4.50 on Monday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

