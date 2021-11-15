Sutro Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.81). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

