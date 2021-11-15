S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 14th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the second quarter worth about $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

