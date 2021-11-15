Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.61 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.