TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $32.93.
About TAG Immobilien
