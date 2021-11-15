TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

