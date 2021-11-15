Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky Sells 167 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,524. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.0% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.