Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $260.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

