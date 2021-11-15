TD Securities Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$170.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.29.

WN stock traded up C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$140.74. The company had a trading volume of 82,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$141.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$125.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

