TD Securities Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$29.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

