TD Securities Lowers Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) to Hold

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCCAF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

