TD Securities Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.44.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $169.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.56 and its 200-day moving average is $188.97. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

