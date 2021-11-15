TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.44.

TTGT stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

