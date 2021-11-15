Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

