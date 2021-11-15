Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $34.00. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 3,296 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.