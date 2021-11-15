Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $136.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.29. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

