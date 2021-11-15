Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.50 ($2.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

