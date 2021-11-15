Tellor Trading Up 13.1% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.60 or 0.00107178 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $143.27 million and $21.81 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00086499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,112,948 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,423 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

