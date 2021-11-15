Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.94

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 20435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 6.17%.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

