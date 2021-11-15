Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in October

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 66,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

EMF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.