Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

