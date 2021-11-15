Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews Sells 56,626 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,382. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

