Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for about 4.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Ternium worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth $3,391,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

NYSE TX opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

