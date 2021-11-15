TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$7,033,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39.

Shares of TSE TFII traded down C$3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$139.96. 397,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,406. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$64.48 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.83.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

