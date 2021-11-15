The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $797.80.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.00. 9,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,732. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $463.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

