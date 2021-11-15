The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.18.

NYSE BAM opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

