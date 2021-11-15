The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.11 ($47.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

