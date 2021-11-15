The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.11 ($47.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

