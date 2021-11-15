The Honest Company, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Honest in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNST. Bank of America dropped their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Honest has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

