The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $2.76 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $800.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00004316 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

