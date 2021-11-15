The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 12,683 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,078,925.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 394,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.