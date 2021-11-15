The Transfer Token (TTT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $785,537.00

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $10.88 or 0.00017476 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $785,537.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

