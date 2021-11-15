The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $157.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.57 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

