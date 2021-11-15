Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 6,500 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $387,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

