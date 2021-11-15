Thomasville National Bank Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.