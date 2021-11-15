Thomasville National Bank Has $450,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $181.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.06. American Express has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

