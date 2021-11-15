Thomasville National Bank Has $950,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $289.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $208.08 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

