Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $303.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.