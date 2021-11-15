Thomasville National Bank Sells 110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,265,000 after purchasing an additional 153,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 412.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $222.39 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

