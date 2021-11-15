Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of RBC Bearings worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $231.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.97 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

