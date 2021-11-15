Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KLA were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $413.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

